Gymshark launches debut footwear with performance brand R.A.D

Global gym and fitness apparel brand Gymshark has launched its first-ever footwear products in collaboration with British performance footwear brand R.A.D.

The collaboration brings together two of the UK’s biggest exports in the performance space and comes in response to calls from the Gymshark community to expand into footwear to complement its apparel training collections. While for R.A.D., the move marks its biggest and most high-profile collaboration to date, as it continues to expand its reach within the UK and US fitness communities.

Gymshark and R.A.D footwear collection Credits: Gymshark

The limited-edition Gymshark and R.A.D footwear collection, launching on September 10 online at Gymshark.com, features two of R.A.D’s shoe models, its R.A.D One V2 and R-1 shoe styles, which have been reimagined in Gymshark’s trademark muted colour palette, featuring white silver, weighted purple, pebble grey and triple black.

The R.A.D One V2 has been designed for all-around training, delivering 360 stability for lifting, ultimate grip, durability and flexibility and specific design features to withstand movements including rope climbs, handstand push-ups, toes to bar and burpees, while the R-1 is a lightweight and versatile cross-training shoe, tuned for gym, HIIT and run training. Both styles will retail for 130 pounds.

Gymshark and R.A.D footwear collection Credits: Gymshark

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said in a statement: “Gymshark isn’t a sports brand, or an athleisure brand - it’s a gym brand. A year ago, we launched our ‘We Do Gym’ campaign, putting our stake in the ground and claiming we had everything you would ever need for the gym, but we could never offer the full complete wardrobe - until now.

“We knew that if we were to bring out a shoe, it needed to not only look great, but also one that was going to perform. One that the community would love and use both in and out of the gym. I’ve been a huge fan of what R.A.D has been doing from the outset - as a brand, Ben and the team have changed the game in the training footwear space. R.A.D shoes aren’t just built for performance - they also look better than any other performance shoe you’ll find on the gym floor. We wouldn’t collaborate on a shoe with just anyone - these guys are trailblazers in the training space, and I couldn’t think of a better brand to do it with.”

Gymshark and R.A.D footwear collection Credits: Gymshark

Ben Massey, founder of R.A.D, added: “For us, this collab is wild. To have the Gymshark logo sitting on our shoes, a brand that’s become a global symbol of training, is a real pinch-me moment.

"We’ve always seen ourselves as the underdog, building from the ground up, so teaming up with a giant in the gym space feels like worlds colliding in the best way.”