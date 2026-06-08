Gymshark unveils collaboration with Bratz dolls

British gymwear brand Gymshark has unveiled a new capsule collection with Bratz dolls, merging “fashion, fitness and attitude” to encourage women to “own their own individuality”.

At the core of the collaboration is to offer a gymwear collection that taps into what Gymshark calls a cultural shift around how women show up in fitness today, where they embrace strength and femininity at the same time, and express confidence without compromise.

This comes as research commissioned by Gymshark revealed that 53 percent of Gen Z women in the UK have changed their gym routine in some way because of how a space made them feel as a woman, 25 percent have switched gyms entirely, 23 percent have avoided going on occasions, and 6 percent have stopped altogether.

The study also found that 89 percent of women globally said their outfit impacts how they feel during a workout.

Gymshark x Bratz collection Credits: Gymshark

Hannah Hastings, head of brand at Gymshark, said in a statement: “This collab is a love letter to every girl who had a Bratz doll growing up. Culturally, Bratz marked something important, it was the first doll that was feminine, but also a bit rebellious, unapologetic, and unafraid to take up space.

“With so many women feeling pressured to downplay their femininity just to be taken seriously at the gym, we wanted to create something that encourages them to show up as themselves.”

The four-piece Gymshark x Bratz sculpting seamless collection includes a sports bra, crop top, shorts, and leggings in bold colourways including blue, pink and orange. It goes on sale exclusively at Gymshark.com from 7pm BST on June 8.

Gymshark x Bratz collection campaign Credits: Gymshark

Jasmin Larian Hekmat, president and creative director at Bratz, added: “Bratz has always been about pushing culture forward and encouraging girls to own their individuality. With Gymshark x Bratz, we loved the opportunity to merge fashion, fitness, and attitude in a way that feels authentic to today’s generation.

“This collaboration is about showing that confidence comes from embracing every side of yourself, whether that’s glamorous, strong, playful, powerful and now bratty.”

To celebrate the launch, Gymshark held a pop-up in Wynwood, Miami, showcasing the ultimate “bratified” gym, which included a fully female-staffed outdoor gym designed entirely with women in mind. Highlights included purple turf to workout zones named ‘Bestie Zone’ and a ‘Heavyweight Dollz Club’.