H&M 2026 study: fashion between self-expression and social pressure

Young adults in Germany experience fashion as a balancing act between individuality and public judgment. This is according to a representative study by H&M, conducted by the opinion research institute Civey in early 2026 among 1,000 German citizens aged 18 to 35.

The results paint an ambivalent picture of modern fashion consumption. While 91 percent of respondents state they can freely express their personal style, 54 percent also feel judged by others for their clothing. For the industry, the study highlights the growing importance of fashion as a means of communication in an increasingly digital public sphere.

Clothing serves as a tool for self-expression for the target group. 76 percent of respondents see their style as an expression of their personality, and 75 percent associate fashion with increased self-confidence. Simultaneously, a tension arises between individuality and social observation, particularly through social media.

Almost one in two respondents (46 percent) is inspired by social networks when making outfit decisions. Nevertheless, classic influences remain relevant: 42 percent draw inspiration from everyday street styles, and 40 percent cite their circle of friends and peers as a key source of inspiration. For brands, this means that while digital trends dominate visibility, authenticity and real-life experiences remain crucial for young consumers.

The influence of digital platforms is particularly evident in how recurring outfits are handled. According to the study, 43 percent are careful to avoid repeating outfits in social media posts. At the same time, many respondents are not reacting with increased consumption, but with more creative styling approaches: 60 percent deliberately opt for versatile pieces that can be easily combined.