H&M adds recycled cashmere and velvet from recycled polyester to collection

Fast fashion giant H&M is introducing two new materials to its eight “Conscious Exclusive” collection. The new line, which is set to include 30 items, will feature recycled cashmere and velvet made from recycled polyester. It will be sold exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce, hm.com, from September 27.

Earlier this month, the Swedish company announced plans to open two textile recycling facilities in Hong Kong -- a joint project with the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA). H&M has also recently pledged to only use organic or recycled cotton by 2020, only sell products made from sustainable or recycled materials by 2030 and to be “climate positive” across its entire supply chain by 2040. Thanks to these efforts, H&M has been one of the top companies driving the conversation about sustainability in fashion, according to a recent study by data analytics platform Launchmetrics.

Photo: courtesy of H&M