H&M and luxury pyjama brand Desmond & Dempsey launch daywear collaboration

H&M has just announced a collaboration with London-based luxury pyjama brand Desmond & Dempsey. The collection, which will be available for purchase on April 23, includes dresses, kaftans and other warm weather essentials, and will be Desmond & Dempsey’s first foray into daywear.

“We are thrilled to be launching our collaboration with H&M,” said Molly Goddard, co-founder and creative director of Desmond & Dempsey in a statement. “It is our first time venturing outside the bedroom, so we are excited to see our prints ‘in the wild’. We have loved working with the H&M team and have been blown away how intimate and collaborative the whole process was. We can’t wait to bring our world of languid luxury to H&M and D&D customers around the world. We hope it brings colour, joy and a sense of ease for everyone right now”.

The Desmond & Dempsey x H&M collection was designed by the Swedish fashion chain’s in-house team who worked closely together with Desmond & Dempsey to create clothing with long silhouettes and natural fabrics such as fluid linen, cotton voile and viscose.The hand-made prints, inspired by Australia, portray palms and botanical elements in the colour palette of saffron yellow, dusty pink, azure blue, forest green and soft beige.

“The Desmond & Dempsey x H&M collaboration is such a wonderful collection of long-lasting designs, easy-to-wear pieces and hand painted prints. We enjoyed working with Molly, Joel and their team to create a sophisticated yet relaxed summer wardrobe. The collection evokes the Australian outback - terracotta soil, waving palms and a laid back vibe. All the personal touches really make it special,” commented Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M.

Prices of the Desmond & Dempsey x H&M collaboration range from 9.99 euros for a tank top to 49.99 euros for a maxi dress. The collection will be available on H&M’s website from April 23, 2020.