H&M and Stella McCartney launch Insights Board to encourage sustainability dialogue

Swedish retailer H&M has partnered with long-time collaborator Stella McCartney to launch a specialised board tasked with continuing dialogue around sustainability in fashion.

The ‘Insights Board’ assembled for its first in-person meeting in London this week, bringing together members selected for their contrasting voices and perspectives towards the fashion industry.

Among the initial board members are technologist and sustainability innovator, Kiara Nirghin; model and global brand ambassador, Amelia Gray; fashion editor and journalist, Susie Lau; model and founder of Gurls Talk, Adwoa Aboah; and singer and activist, Anitta.

They are joined by McCartney herself, as well as topic experts from H&M, with fashion industry strategist Julie Gilhart serving as moderator.

For the inaugural meeting, the board explored different facets of sustainability in the present day, touching on opportunities and crucial shifts that need to be accelerated in the push for innovation.

Emphasis was placed on fact-based, accessible communication about product materials and sustainability performance, with the board agreeing that effective dialogue helps to identify genuine commitments and bring sustainability back to the forefront for customers.

Over its lifespan, the Insights Board aims to outline outcomes and tangible action steps by addressing a variety of themes and approaches to the topic of sustainable fashion, from materials and innovation to circularity.

In a statement, McCartney said: “Fashion has an opportunity to lead with honesty, transparency and a willingness to challenge itself. That’s what excites me about the Insights Board.

“It’s about listening and learning, not just from the voices around the table, but from the communities they represent, and keeping sustainability front and centre in a way that sparks real dialogue and, importantly, hope for change.”