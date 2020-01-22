H&M announces collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi

H&M has announced it is collaborating for the first time with iconic Indian label Sabyasachi.

Launching on 16 April, the “Wanderlust" themed Sabyasachi x H&M collection will span womenswear, menswear and accessories, mixing modern and traditional silhouettes with an athleisure and glamping twist. It will feature hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces taking cues from India’s rich textile, craft and history brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

The collection will be available in H&M stores in India, at selected H&M flagship stores around the world, on the Swedish fashion giant's website and on Myntra.

Commenting on the collection in a statement, Sabyasachi said: “I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life.”

Hailing from Kolkata, India, Sabyasachi launched his eponymous label back in 1999. Fast forward to today and the brand creates couture, ready to wear, fine jewellery and accessories, and counts five flagship stores across India.

Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at collaborations and special collections, at H&M, said: “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles - a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country.”