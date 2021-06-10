H&M announces collaboration with Japanese brand TOGA

H&M has revealed it will soon be launching a unique collaboration with Tokyo-based luxury label TOGA.

TOGA was founded in 1997 and is renowned for its experimental designs of wardrobe classics that are genderless and have a fierce individual take on fashion. The new collaboration is set to feature TOGA’s archival hits for men and women with a contemporary twist.

TOGA favorites such as hybridized trench coats, deconstructed striped shirts, plissé skirts, dresses with clever cut-outs, and exacting tailoring are all at play for this new TOGA archives and H&M collaboration.

The women’s pieces are set to include classic tailoring in navy, grey, and black features dashes of eccentricity, including bead-embellished pockets or silk scarf cape, detailing. The dresses and skirts will feature bold floral and gingham prints paired cleverly with deconstructed knitwear.

Meanwhile, the menswear includes eye-catching scarf prints that appear in reversible bomber jackets, on loungewear, and on a hybridized trench coat, alongside reworked sweaters and shirts.

Courtesy of H&M

Yasuko Furuta, founder and creative director of TOGA said in a statement: “Fashion is a great way to express your interests immediately and non-verbally. It’s much faster than a conversation about the artwork you are interested in, or the music or books that you like.

“When I first launched TOGA, I wanted to make clothes for people who are filled with curiosity and who are unafraid of change. With this collection for H&M, I am excited that a broader range of people will be able to discover and enjoy TOGA designs.”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M said in a statement that H&M has always admired Yasuko Furuta for imbuing her clothes with a very strong sense of personality.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with her and her team - being inspired by designs from the TOGA archive. I can’t wait to see how customers all over the world style these playful but cool pieces, particularly the sensual TOGA signature cut-outs,” Johansson said.

The collaboration between H&M and TOGA will be available globally online and at selected stores from September 2.