H&M announces first collab with South African designer for Fall 2019

Hot off the heels of launching the H&M Conscious Exclusive capsule, the Swedish clothing brand has announced its partnership with Palesa Mokubung for its next ready-to-wear and accessories collection. According to Fashion Network, the collection will feature colorful fabrics and prints and will be in line with the style of Mokubung’s label Mantsho.

Mokubung will be the first South African designer to collaborate with H&M. While a complete look book has yet to be released, consumers can expect a custom Mantsho print for the collection.

“I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with H&M to create Mantsho x HM,” Mokubung said in a post on Instagram. “This is such an exciting period of my life and I can’t wait to share it with [you].”

The Mantsho x H&M collection will be available globally at select H&M flagship stores and worldwide online on August 15.