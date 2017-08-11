H&M announces first ever H&M Conscious Award recipient

This week, H&M just announced the honoree of their Variety of H&M Conscious Award. In partnership with Variety, the environmentally-conscious retailer just awarded Rita Ora for her outstanding philanthropic work.

The announcement was made at the 2nd Annual Power of Young Hollywood Event. The event celebrates a group of individuals made up of creatives, actors, musicians and more. British pop singer Rita Ora was awarded the Variety and H&M Conscious Award as the first ever recipient. She has been active with UNICEF for several years and also served as an honorary ambassador to Kosovo in 2015. She also worked with afAr, Sightsavers and the Small Steps Program.

"We are thrilled to be honoring Rita with the first ever Variety and H&M Conscious Award. Her extreme commitment to social good and empowering young people to follow in her footsteps is truly inspiring and in line with H&M's vision for a more sustainable future for people and the planet," said Marybeth Schmitt, North American Communications Director for H&M.

H&M has been known for its sustainability practices for some time now. The brand has committed to social and environmentally friendly fast-fashion. Their long-term commitment includes being 100 percent fair nd equal as well as leading the change for sustainability. In awarding Rita Ora, the retailer is recognizing digital influencers, muscians, and young creatives alike for their work in sustainability and fashion.