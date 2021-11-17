H&M announces Innovation Circular Design Story collection

H&M has announced its Innovation Circular Design Story collection, which focuses on sustainability through circular production.

The collection uses circular design strategies and sustainable materials, and was created by the H&M design team alongside stylist Ib Kamara, who contributed as a creative advisor.

Using a design tool called the Circulator, the H&M team considers the stages of the garment creation process, looking at expected lifetime, materials and design strategy. The tool supports the brand in creating more sustainable and circular pieces for the collection. H&M aims on using the tool to design all its products by 2025.

Image: H&M

Sustainable materials that are being used in the collection include Repreve Our Oceans, a fibre sourced from bottles collected on shorelines and coasts. A dissolvable sewing thread called Resortecs and Vegea, a vegan material made from grape skins, stalks and seeds discarded during the winemaking process will also be used in the collection. Cycora by Ambercycle, which is made from used garments and end of life textile waste will also be utilised.

“People have preconceived notions about what circularity is. With Circular Design Story, we wanted to demonstrate that it is possible to design a bright, fashion-focused collection with circularity in mind,” said creative advisor at H&M, Ann-Sofie Johansson.

In order to promote the collection, photographer Rafael Pavarotti has captured a series of images titled Just Before The Party Starts. The theme of the campaign aims to embody the spirit of getting ready, and the excitement of those who love fashion.

Singer Normani and models Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have teamed up with the brand for the campaign, offering previews of the collection in Instagram posts. Each has created their own look from the collection, ranging from a pink strappy sequin dress made out of recycled polyester, to a tailored outfit that uses fibres made from waste materials.

Image: H&M

“Fashion has the power to transform, to enliven, to empower. This collection is a tribute to this and to the special excitement that comes when you’re getting ready to go out, just before the party, styling yourself, ready to head into the night with friends, full of joy and enthusiasm,” said concept designer at H&M, Ella Soccorsi.

The collection was created with ease in mind; pieces such as blazers, dresses, and coats were included with the intention of making it easy for them to be used in a variety of looks. The design is modern, but has an element of timelessness through its inclusion of polka dots, bows, frills, tailoring and jacquard.

H&M Innovation Stories, which was launched in early 2021, is focused on promoting sustainable materials, technologies and production processes. Previous stories include the Science Story, which focused on sustainable materials, the Colour Story which promoted sustainable methods of working with colour and the Co-exist Story which looked at animal friendly fashion.

H&M will release the Innovation Circular Design Story collection on December 9, in certain stores and online.