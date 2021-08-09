H&M announces new launch date for Sabyasachi collaboration

H&M’s collaboration with Indian label Sabyasachi announced last year is finally about to hit stores, following a delay due to the pandemic.

Originally set to launch in April 2020, H&M have confirmed that its ‘Wanderlust’ themed collaboration with Sabyasachi featuring rich textiles in modern and classic Indian silhouettes will debut in selected H&M stores around the world and online at hm.com from August 12.

The Sabyasachi x H&M consists of both womenswear and menswear pieces that aim to “resonate with the global nomad mindset” mixing India’s rich textile and craft history with modern and traditional silhouettes with fresh colours and prints for an eclectic and bohemian feel.

Sabyasachi, said in a statement: “I am happy to announce the new date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

“Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the collaboration on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to launching this ready-to-wear collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style.”

For women, key pieces include long flowy dresses and kaftans designed to be worn in layers and mixed up with lots of accessories. While the Henley shirt, the high waist wide chinos and the photographer jacket are key pieces from the men’s collection.

A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation with meticulously crafted vintage block prints and multicolour silhouettes.

Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at collaborations and special collections at H&M, added: “At H&M, we are thrilled to be able to announce the new date for our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi. At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to bringing this stunning collection to as many people across the globe as we can.”

