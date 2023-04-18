H&M Beauty is launching a Gen Z skincare and bodycare range

H&M Beauty is launching an exclusive collection of 10 everyday vegan essentials for Gen Z consumers, from a frictionless razor to a body moisturiser, with prices starting at 2.99 pounds.

The brand is called OHH! (Oh Hey Hero) and has been designed to offer “an honest and modest curation of products that make life a little easier and whole lot more enjoyable”.

Sabina Odqvist, head of private label at H&M Beauty, said in a statement: “We don’t believe in complicated routines, layer upon layer of product and overpriced formulas. This collection is about inclusivity and accessibility while also being innovative and dependable.

“We want this range to make our customers feel comfortable and confident in their own skin and we really hope that it becomes an iconic upgrade on everyday essentials for our beauty and personal care shoppers.”

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection

OHH! is inspired by “every young person’s potential to be their own hero,” explains the skincare brand, and is geared towards Gen Z consumers to help them celebrate “individuality, body acceptance, and freedom of expression”.

The 10-piece line-up has been edited and streamlined to save on stress while invigorating the daily routine with “super-smart, and dependable” essential products, explains H&M Beauty. Products include a moisturising stick with shea butter and sunflower oil, body lotion, deodorant, hand cream, a body scrub, body serum and wash, as well as a five-blade razor and shaving gel with aloe vera.

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection

To make the beauty products stand out, OHH! has gone for eye-catching packaging and opted for fun product names, such as ‘Little Champ’ for the moisturising stick to prevent skin friction, ‘Clear Up Charlie’ for the clarifying body serum, and ‘Prom Clean’ for the citrus-infused body wash.

Johanna Lissmats, OHH! brand manager, added: “Beauty products might not be able to help you solve all your life's issues, but they might be able to tackle some. I believe our beauty heroes can help you smooth some issues over. We know our customer can do almost anything, and for everything else, there's always OHH!”

The Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) line will launch exclusively to H&M Beauty on April 20 in more than 2,000 stores and online at HM.com across selected markets. Prices range from 2.99 to 6.99 pounds / 3.99 to 7.99 euros.

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection

Image: H&M Beauty; Ohh! (Oh Hey Hero) vegan beauty collection