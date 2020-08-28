H&M celebrates Sandra Mansour collaboration with donation to Lebanese Red Cross

H&M has announced a collaboration with Sandra Mansour, a Beirut-based brand earlier this month. The collaboration is inspired by strong female artists and the beauty of nature. The collection features intricate designs in a muted color palette, where handcrafted details like edgy ruffles and layers of fabric create youthful looks. The Sandra Mansour x H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in-stores beginning August 27. Due to the recent national tragedy in Beirut, H&M will donate 100,000 dollars to support the work of the Lebanese Red Cross.

Sandra Mansour established her fashion house in 2010 and her attention to detail and craftsmanship, mixed with inspiration from art and her surroundings in Beirut has been the essence of her brand DNA. For the Sandra Mansour x H&M collection, Mansour drew inspiration from elements of nature and female artists including Toyen, Dorothea Tanning, Lena Leclercq, and Bibi Zogbe. The result is a feminine and strong range of dresses, blouses and skirts, a tailored blazer, a printed T-shirt, and a hoodie. The color palette includes greys, ivory and black. Mansour names each of her collections, and the Sandra Mansour x H&M collection is titled "Fleur du Soleil" after becoming fascinated with the way a sunflower follows the sun from day into night. Dot, floral and sunflower motifs are featured throughout the collection.

"The inspiration for the H&M collaboration was nature and natural elements," Monsour said in a statement. "Especially the sunflower, which represents the cycle of life, and its dependency on sun and light. Poetry and painters inspired the selection of fabric – the dark laces, jacquards, and embroidered organza. With the Fleur du Soleil collection, I want to talk to women around the world by sending a message of hope, something we really need right now."

"The first things you notice about Sandra Mansour's designs are their dreamy qualities and sheer beauty, but then you get further drawn into the craftsmanship, the storytelling and the modern youthfulness," Maria Ostblom, head of womenswear design at H&M, said in a statement. "There's also something empowering about the femininity. We're proud to be collaborating with such a trailblazer and look forward to launching the collection worldwide!"

Collaborations continue to be a sweet spot for fashion brands. At a time when less people are shopping, consumers still want to get their hands on limited-edition products that bridge the gap between two customer pools' fan bases. Like the majority of retailers, H&M's business did take a hit due to coronavirus, so now they are working on rebounding.

photo: courtesy of H&M