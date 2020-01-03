H&M collaborates with Billie Eilish on sustainable merch line

H&M has launched its latest collaborative line, this one its first with American pop star Billie Eilish.

Featuring women's clothing and accessories that mimic Eilish's signature style, the H&M x Billie Eilish line is made using eco-friendly materials that have been sustainably sourced, such as organic cotton.

This is not the first time that the 18-year-old singer has ventured into the world of sustainable fashion, as she had previously released collaborations with Urban Outfitters and Bershka.

The 16-piece H&M line launched on January 2 on the retailer's e-commerce site and in stores. Pieces include a printed T-shirt dress, a printed sweatshirt dress, oversized sweatshirts, joggers, T-shirts, a bum bag, bucket hats, rib knit hats and socks. Prices range from 5.99 dollars for socks to 34.99 for an oversized hoodie.

Images: H&M website