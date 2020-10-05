H&M collaborates with cult brand The Vampire’s Wife

H&M has announced a collaboration with The Vampire’s Wife, the cult fashion brand founded by British designer and model Susie Cave.

The collection is true to The Vampire Wife’s style - bold, feminime dominated by classic black. Statement pieces include a lace mystique mini dress with signature shoulders, a velvety mini dress with sensual pussy-bow and a romantic silvery lace cape. Accessories include charm necklaces, bracelets and ear cuffs featuring eye, cloud and vampire teeth iconography.

The collaboration also features recycled nylon and polyester.

“It was a great honour to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire’s Wife’s collaboration with H&M,” creative director and designer Susie Cave said in a statement. “H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire’s Wife to life. I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it.”

H&M’s head of womenswear design Maria Östblom commented: “With this collaboration, H&M and The Vampire’s Wife want to show our customers that fashion can, and should, empower and inspire women to feel like the best version of themselves. We’ve long been inspired by Susie’s energy and brand values and we’re thrilled to be doing this undoubtedly very special collection together.”

H&M x The Vampire’s Wife will be available in selected stores and online at HM.com from 22 October.