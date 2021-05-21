H&M collaborates with Good News for sustainable unisex trainer

Fashion retailer H&M has announced a collaboration with British footwear brand Good News to create unisex trainers with a lower environmental impact.

The collection will feature seven vibrant trainers and one pair of sliders. All shoes will include sustainable qualities like recycled rubber soles, recycled cotton, vegea, and bananatex uppers. A children’s collection will also be launched, with three different styles on offer.

David Söderlund, designer at H&M said in a statement: “Working with Good News gave us such good energy and positivity. Their creativity and drive for change inspired our team. We joined forces to become better together. The collection is a bright and colorful contrast to a grey and uncertain world. I love the colors and the innovative materials.”

Ben Tattersall, co-founder of Good News said in a release: “Hopefully we can inspire action and change for other brands. We all need to work alongside each other to help create a positive change. The world needs unity right now rather than competing against each other.”

The new trainers launched in H&M stores and online on May 20.