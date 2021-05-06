H&M collaborates with Lover’s FC

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is collaborating with streetwear label Lover’s FC on a collection celebrating the passion and glory of football style.

The collection, launching online and in selected stores in Europe on May 20, imagines the kit of dream football teams, drawing inspiration from the colours and graphics of key squads and footballing nations, and includes football jerseys with Lover’s FC graphics and branding.

Commenting on the collaboration, Neal Heard, founder of Lover’s FC, said in a statement: “Football and fashion have never been so closely linked, and this collaboration with H&M is a chance to explore their relationship. I first started Lover’s FC as a lover of football shirts, and it’s amazing to share this passion with fans of football and fashion around the world.”

There are seven different jerseys in the collection, with some referencing ‘90s vintage kits, while others offer “fresh ideas for what a team’s kit could be,” like a Breton stripe.

As well as football jerseys, the collection also includes a Lover’s FC team tracksuit, the zip-up jacket cut with wide raglan sleeves for that oversized ‘90s feeling. There’s also a reversible bucket hat, Lover’s FC white socks, and a supporter’s scarf with the slogan “Football without fans is nothing”.

In addition, each piece is made of 100 percent recycled polyester right down to the details, such as the Lover’s FC logo on the chest, complete with its triangle and eye emblem, and Lover’s FC across the body, as if a team’s sponsor, explains H&M.

Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, added: “H&M’s collaboration with Lover’s FC brings authenticity and creativity to street style this season, capturing the passion and energy of the beautiful game. It’s about the colours, the graphics and the relaxed silhouette of 90s-style football jerseys, perfect to mix into your spring and summer wardrobe.”

courtesy of H&M

