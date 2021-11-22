H&M collaborates with Smiley on streetwear collection

H&M has unveiled an “upbeat and vibrant streetwear” collaboration with counterculture symbol Smiley, launching in select stores and online from December 2.

The collection designed for both men and women has been infused with retro vibes 1990’s street style, explains H&M, to highlight Smiley as the “youthful symbol of defiant optimism”.

Highlights include tie-dye hoodies, loose-fit denim and relaxed joggers, alongside T-shirts, rugby shirts and sport socks in a colour palette of light purple, teal, off-white, soft beige and solid black.

H&M also added that the majority of the collection is made with sustainable materials, as part of its continued drive for sustainability and circularity across its apparel and accessories.

The Smiley is a symbol of positivity that has influenced people around the world for almost 50 years and a cult-status symbol within music, dance and art.

The Smiley x H&M collection launches in selected stores and online at hm.com from December 2.

Image: courtesy of H&M

