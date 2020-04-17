H&M collaborates with UK-based illustrator Emma Jayne

H&M is launching a vibrant and playful wildlife collection for kids with a summer collaboration with UK-based illustrator and pattern designer Emma Jayne.

The painterly gouache illustrations capture the different characteristics of animals and greenery in a “fun and quirky way”, explains the retailer, and are printed onto a range of children’s clothing, swimwear, accessories and shoes.

Launching mid-April, the kidswear collection features eye-catching illustrations by Jayne include tropical birds, tigers and marine life, along with palm trees, fantastic blooms and underwater foliage, on a range of T-shirts, tops, shorts, dresses, jumpsuits and swimwear. With tie-up details, drawstring waists, soft ruffles and coordinating separates, as well as accessories include matching sandals, hats and headbands.

The summery collection of bright green, turquoise and sunset shades such as coral and yellow, soft black, white and a touch of metallics, has also been made from woven viscose and sources cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative, which supports a more sustainable cotton production.

Commenting on the collection, Jayne said in a statement: “I love creating characters in their surroundings, so it was fun to mix tropical birds with beautiful flowers and leafy palms or imagine a surf safari setting.

"With this H&M collaboration, it’s about transporting kids to a brightly coloured and highly imaginative world that they want to engage in, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they play in pieces from the collection.”

Sofia Löfstedt, head of kidswear design at H&M, added: “There’s a wonderful sense of joy in Emma Jayne’s work that captures the imagination of both children and adults.

“For the H&M collaboration, we chose to build up prints of Emma Jayne’s illustrations that evoked summertime — the warmth of the tropics, the carefree holidays and the underwater adventures. We love how the collaboration really brings to life the colours and emotions of playful wildlife.”

Images: courtesy of H&M