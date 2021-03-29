H&M color collection focuses on sustainable dyeing techniques

For H&M’s latest installment of its Innovation Stories capsule collections, the brand plays with pops of colors for spring.

‘Colour Story’ focuses on more sustainable methods of working with color by using new dyeing and printing processes and techniques that have less impact on the environment. Through biotechnology, plant-based pigments, and closed-loop systems, the collection focuses on creating sustainably produced colors with less water consumption.

Key pieces include a digitally printed spaghetti-strap-waisted cropped shirt and drawstring skirt, as well as a plant-based dyed, caped dress and poncho-style hoodie. A chestnut brown matching top and trouser set were produced through a unique spin dyeing technique.

Rounding out the collection are various accessories such as hooped earrings made from recycled glass with no added color pigments and chunky-soled sandals made from Bloom, a flexible foam partly produced with algae biomass.

H&M also stated that keeping with its mission towards a more circular fashion future, the brand will be offering a unique selection of pieces for customers to rent in Stockholm and Berlin.

Ella Soccorsi, a concept designer at H&M, stated in a release: “Working with such interesting innovators and their wonderful ideas has been an incredible journey. Colorifix, for example, is the first company to use a natural, biological process to produce and fix pigments onto textiles. They’re launching worldwide with this collection. We’re thrilled that despite its state-of-the-art manufacture, the collection feels effortlessly modern and fresh.”

The collection’s color palettes focus on warm oranges, indigos, sage greens, and soft yellows. The brand stated it used carefully crafted earthy tones to give a soothing, inviting quality while focusing on organic, optimistic energy.