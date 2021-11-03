H&M debuts virtual all vegan collection in Animal Crossing

H&M has debuted a virtual all vegan collection and fashion via Nintendo’s animal crossing. This collection follows the successful launch of H&M Looop Island. The new collection is comprised of womenswear and menswear from the upcoming Innovation “Co-Exist Story” an animal-friendly fashion collection. The virtual fashion pieces will launch alongside an in-game update to Looop Island, transforming it into a vegan-friendly destination for gamers.

H&M’s first virtual fashion show in Animal Crossing will be held to unveil the virtual styles, with Pascal Brun, H&M’s global sustainability manager, in attendance, and the female gamer BrookeAB modelling alongside other gaming influencers. The virtual collection and re-designed vegan island launched on Animal Crossing on November 2.

Eleven pieces from the ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection have been recreated in virtual form and will be showcased in the in-game fashion show. The pieces include a one-size-up puffer jacket, a neon-green furry chain-link scarf, an orange mini dress with cut-out details, a leather-look sleeveless blazer, and a slogan sweatshirt. The virtual pieces will be presented at H&M’s showroom on Looop Island, accessible via a Dream code, where the catwalk show will also take place. Gamers will be able to download the virtual clothing designs at the Able Sisters Shop.

The remodeled Looop Island will reflect the vegan values of the ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection, reconfigured as an animal sanctuary within Animal Crossing, with a ban on fishing and hunting, a new wildflower meadow, as well as vegan food on offer at the island restaurant. While all the villagers in Animal Crossing are animals, Looop Island will be exclusively inhabited by animals that were not harmed in the making of the ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection, such as geese, ducks, and cows, mirroring the vegan principles of the project.

“At H&M, we are always pioneering new ways to engage our customers and fans with our ambitious sustainability initiatives. Hosting our first fashion show in Animal Crossing to showcase our vegan ‘Co-Exist Story’ collection is the logical next step to our Looop Island concept, which was conceived to encourage our customers to reuse, remake and recycle unwanted garments,” said Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager at H&M, in a statement.