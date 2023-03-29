H&M extends size options for US market

H&M US has announced the extension of its size assortment on the national market. Products ranging up to 2XL will be offered in stores for women and men, while the online shop will even offer sizes up to 4XL.

With the aim to be more inclusive for the plus-size community and to offer an accurate assortment of diverse fits and sizes, the retailer decided to get Tess Holliday on board.

The founder, activist and model has been involved in the process of model castings and decision-making when it came to stylistic choices, sharing her extensive knowledge of the plus-size fashion industry and helping to advocate the values of inclusion and diversity.

The inside information and education provided by Holliday helped the brand to make decisions on different levels, from design, to product development, marketing and communication.

“H&M embraces inclusion as a business imperative. H&M's evolution and progress on extended sizing reflects our commitment and focuses on challenges faced, progress made and more progress to come," said Donna Dozier Gordon, H&M's Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Region Americas.

The newly sized styles are available on H&M’s website.