H&M Foundation donates to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

H&M has donated 500 thousand U.S. dollars to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Initiated to raise money to support prevention, detection and response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fund has already received su-pport from Facebook and Google.

The H&M Foundation's donation will help the World Health Organization's efforts to track and understand the spread of the virus, as well as help patients get the care they need.

“The growing COVID-19 pandemic affects us all and the World Health Organization is doing an extremely important job of leading and managing this global effort," Karl-Johan Persson, board member of H&M Foundation, said in a statement.

"We hope that more organisations and individuals want to join and help, as donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund are essential to meet funding needs in this fast-moving situation.”