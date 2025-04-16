H&M Group: Cos Expands Range with Fragrance Line
Cos now offers its own fragrance collection.
The fashion retailer, which belongs to the Swedish clothing group H&M Group, launched its first fragrance line this spring, Cos announced on Wednesday. This includes scented candles and perfumes.
Currently, four fragrances are being launched, which are made in Grasse, France, which is known for its perfume industry. The fragrances are available in 100-millilitre bottles, a travel size with 15 millilitres and in a discovery set. There are also four candles.
The perfumes are priced between 25 dollars and 79 dollars, while the candles cost 49 dollars.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
