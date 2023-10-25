H&M Group integrates AI for first time with custom clothing creation tool

H&M Group’s print-on-demand merchandise service Creator Studio has unveiled the retail group’s first use of AI, with a generative AI-powered custom clothing creation tool.

The new AI tool enables anyone to mock up and produce garments utilising AI-generated custom visual artworks based on text input by the user. Meaning that anyone can play designer and create their own artist-quality designs in a matter of seconds.

The new text-to-image merch-creation tool from Creator Studio uses AI to transform written prompts into mocked-up apparel, printed with custom visual artwork in a variety of preset styles. This can then be sold or purchased instantly and is fulfilled fast and sustainably through H&M Group’s global printing and logistics infrastructure.

Creator Studio prompts to create AI-generated merchandise Credits: Creator Studio

Launched in 2021, Creator Studio’s proprietary tech aims to offer its creators, including artists, labels, licensees, and consumers, a qualitative end-to-end solution for bespoke clothing printing and fulfilment for making merch more sustainable, cost-effective, and frictionless.

Dinesh Nayar, managing director of Creator Studio, said in a statement: "Our mission at Creator Studio is to empower and enable any Creator to express themselves through merch. Finding new ways to reduce any obstacles for our customers to create content is what we relentlessly explore and integrating a seamless AI artwork creation tool is a natural step for us to take on this journey."

All AI-generated artwork is printed on Creator Studio’s dedicated clothing range True Blanks, which offers a growing selection of designs across men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and accessories made with 100 percent organic cotton or with recycled polyester.