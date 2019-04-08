H&M Group launches digital fashion guide Itsapark

Global fashion group H&M has launched a beta version of a new community-driven, digital fashion guide based on questions and answers, Itsapark.

The concept aims to “make fashion easier” stated H&M Group in a short statement, as it creates a space where people can get “honest answers to all their fashion questions”.

On the beta website, Itsapark states: “Sometimes fashion can be rather confusing and time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. Our mission is to create a meeting place where people can exchange ideas and advice around fashion. We'd love to invite you to join in the discussion and get answers to your most immediate style needs.”

The idea is for users to ask their fashion questions, such as ‘what should I wear on a first date?’ directly to the platform and Itsapark then connects them with the right person to help answer their question and they then receive styling tips and guidance from three ‘creators’.

The answers from the community offers advice in Instagram-style image or video form and features products, which are linked to shop directly, which include not just H&M Group brands but also rivals including Topshop, Pretty Little Thing, Sezane, Vero Moda, Mango and New Look, as well as styling tips on how to wear the products showcased.

H&M Group didn’t provide a timeline on when the platform’s final release would be, just that it would switch from its beta version “as soon as they feel the platform is ready and can offer users the full experience”.

Image: screenshot from beta version of Itsapark