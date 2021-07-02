  • Home
  • H&M launches collection featuring Keith Haring prints

Fashion |In Pictures

Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M launches collection featuring Keith Haring prints

By Danielle Wightman-Stone

4 hours ago

H&M has launched a pop-art menswear collection featuring prints by American artist Keith Haring.

The Keith Haring x H&M streetwear collection includes men’s hoodies, T-shirts, an oversized denim jacket and shorts featuring the artists most recognisable artworks.  

Haring’s recognisable eye-catching cartoonish illustrations can be seen across apparel and accessories, such as a reversible bucket hat, a shoulder bag, and trainers, as well as underwear and socks. 

To celebrate the collection, H&M worked with photographer Theo Wenner and two upcoming New York-based artists. The campaign was shot on location at the famous ‘Crack is Wack’ mural in East Harlem, a landmark along New York’s FDR Drive. 

The menswear collection is available on HM.com with prices ranging from 2.99 to 39.99 pounds. 

Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M
Image: courtesy of H&M
