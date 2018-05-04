H&M launches its first modest fashion line

H&M has become the latest brand to cater to modest fashion preferences. The company has launched its first ever collection of body covering pieces - including kimono dresses, kaftans and floor-length skirts.

The items are available in floral prints, bold colors and embroidered woven patterns. The Spring line will also feature “mini-me” items expressly designed for children.

H&M’s head of design Pernilla Wohlfahrt hopes to appeal to women on a global scale with the new pieces.

“With the inception of the H&M LTD Collection, we were very much driven by a love of color, embellishment, and self-expression. There’s a confidence and positive feeling throughout the entire collection, from the flowing silhouettes to the head-to-toe prints, that women all over the world can really relate to,” Wohlfahrt said in a press release.

Ranging from 59.99 to 129 dollars, the collection is now available online with more items set to be released on May 24.

It comes at a time when a growing number of companies have begun to see the value in appealing to Muslim women buyers.

Last year saw Nike, American Eagle and Macy’s began selling modest attire.

Photo: H&M