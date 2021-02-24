H&M launches new sustainability concept, Innovation Stories

H&M has introduced a unique brand concept titled Innovation Stories, which celebrates sustainability, modern design processes, and a circular fashion system.

The first collection to launch under the collective is Science Story. H&M said it has introduced new materials in its production cycle, including bio-based yarn derived from castor oil and Desserto, a plant-based alternative to leather produced from cactus plants.

Pieces in the collection include wide-leg white jeans with a removable double waistband, lightly-cropped chalk-white shirts with oversized pockets, and cuffed tracksuits.

Bold accessories off-set the clothing for an edgy antidote with pieces including green strappy sandals, chunky orange necklaces, statement rhinestone hoop earrings, and recycled plastic blue sunglasses.

“Innovation Stories is a platform that pushes our experimentation to the next level. The initiative encourages our work with scientists and developers and puts a spotlight on our progressive ideas. Science Story is a homage to the years of research and experiments behind these incredible materials,” stated Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M, in a press release.

Innovation Stories collections will continue to drop throughout 2021, each with sustainability at the forefront.

The first collection, Science Story, is available beginning March 18.

Photo credit: H&M press