H&M launches previously announced rental service pilot

H&M has officially joined the clothing rental game. The fast fashion brand has reopened its Stockholm Sergels Torg flagship after a major refurbishment, and with it, the pilot of the company's clothing rental service.

Members of H&M's customer loyalty program can rent selected skirts and dresses from the brand's Conscious Exclusive collections when visiting the Sergels Torg store. The company explained when it first announced its rental service that customers will be able to book an appointment with a stylist in order to select pieces they can rent for a week.

Customers can rent up to three items at a time at a cost of 350 Swedish kronor or 37 dollars per piece.

"We are really excited to try out rentals for the first time and inspire our customers to look at fashion in a circular way," Maria Östblom, H&M's head of womenswear design, explained in a statement. "Our Conscious Exclusive collections are made from sustainably sourced materials, so we feel they are perfect to kick off this trial with"

The Sergels Torg will also offer other services to promote H&M's commitment to recycling and sustainability. The store includes an atelier that features repair services to mend or upgrade garments as well as an H&M Beauty Bar by Dashl offering hair, nails and makeup services.

Image: H&M Newsroom