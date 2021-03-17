H&M launches styling and shopping app for men

H&M UK has launched the ‘Sorted by H&M’ app, a new personalised styling and shopping platform for men offering guidance and inspiration, alongside a “seamless shopping experience optimised to their behaviour”.

The app has been tailored to men’s needs and behaviours when shopping, explained H&M in a press release, and houses only H&M menswear products.

The platform works as a blend of human stylists and AI, offering curated suggestions and style tips from the menswear range, with H&M adding that the more its male customers engage with the app, the more accurate it will become.

On setting up a profile, men will be asked to share personal information such as hair colour, eye colour, clothing size, as well as any concerns such as broad shoulder or long legs, which normally make it difficult to find the perfect cut. The app will then use that initial information to provide a range of tips and dressing suggestions.

The app also includes a personal stylist message section for users to ask specific questions such as ‘what can I wear to an interview?’ and allows users to ‘like’ and ‘unlike’ products to enhance suggestions.

Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, said in a statement: “We are so happy to be launching the Sorted by H&M app, as a curated shopping experience for men. Fashion and styling suggestions are specifically tailored to each individual, based on their needs and preferences, making the shopping experience easy and relevant.”

The app has been built in collaboration with Thread, the AI styling and clothes discovery service with more than one million users. Threads styling algorithms have been tuned on over 100 million data points over eight years.

Sorted by H&M is currently only compatible with iOS devices through the App Store and is not available on Android devices.