H&M launching new premium baby and kidswear label

Swedish retailer H&M is launching a line of premium clothing and accessories label for babies and kids focusing on longevity and high-quality materials that are soft on the skin, keep their shape and don’t pill.

The premium ‘H&M Adorables’ label, launching on October 10, features newborn essentials and gifts, timeless foundational babywear pieces, and refined kidswear wardrobe favourites, designed with the notion that the pieces can “be handed down through generations”.

H&M Adorables label Credits: H&M

Sofia Löfstedt, head of design and creative at H&M Kids, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to present H&M Adorables, our new premium kidswear concept. Born from a desire to create beautifully considered pieces in high-quality compositions and with a meticulous attention to detail, the new line offers enduring styles that will be revitalised season after season.

“We’re so excited to see this label come to life and for the garments to be worn and passed down through families.”

H&M Adorables label Credits: H&M

The label has been designed to transcend seasons and generations with sophisticated silhouettes in a predominantly neutral palette teamed with delicate florals, playful graphics and pops of colours to liven up the palette.

The collection material highlights include super-soft cashmere, premium wool knitwear and silk bodysuits, alongside heritage-inspired organic cotton blouses and waxed-cotton jackets, as well as cosy down puffer coats.

Complementing the apparel and accessories is a curated selection of luxurious gifts, including ready-made gift boxes with knitted baby booties and rattles. Customers can purchase mix-and-match combinations of items, including sock bundles, knitted blankets and cashmere bodysuits.

H&M Adorables label Credits: H&M