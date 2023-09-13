H&M launching ‘Pre-Loved’ concept in the UK

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is launching a new ‘Pre-Loved’ concept dedicated to second-hand clothes and accessories in London next month.

The ‘Pre-Loved,’ second-hand experience will be available to customers in H&M’s Regent Street flagship store in London from October 5, offering a range of pre-loved garments from brands and designers, not limited to the H&M Group.

The concept is being launched to allow customers the chance “to play around with personal expression and style, while supporting a more circular fashion industry,” explains the retailer.

Henrik Nordvall, country manager of UK & IE at H&M, said in a statement: "We are delighted to launch ‘Pre-Loved’ in the UK, giving our customers the possibility to explore unique styles. The opportunity to give a second life to garments brings real value to our customers and enables them to explore different ways of engaging in a circular fashion industry.

“Introducing this concept in our London flagship store, alongside our rental offering, invites our customers to enjoy, play and experiment with fashion, finding new ways for them to express their personal style through rental, Pre-Loved and our wonderful H&M collections."

‘Pre-Loved’ will consist of “unique pieces” in great condition, added the retailer, with the curated selection being “hand-picked based on key trends for the current season”. The concept will be located on the 1st floor of the store as part of its women’s assortment.

The autumn/winter 2023 ‘Pre-Loved’ collection will include trendy knits, classic trench coats, denim, irresistible metallic dresses and shirts, and “everything leather”.