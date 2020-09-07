H&M launching streetwear collection with Kangol and singer Mabel

H&M is offering a new streetwear collaboration described as being “for the self-made generation” with Kangol and BRIT Awards best British female solo artist and international music artist, Mabel.

The 31-piece collection is inspired by Mabel’s style, featuring both classic and new Kangol pieces including two co-designed by Mabel herself, explains the high street retailer.

The Kangol x H&M feat Mabel collection will drop on September 17 on hm.com, as well as in selected H&M stores, and will feature a “complete wardrobe with everything for autumn,” from hooded puffer jackets and long puffers, to slouchy cardigans and sweaters knitted with the Kangol branding and logo.

Emily Björkeheim, H&M’s head of design Divided, said in a statement: “Kangol x H&M feat Mabel is a dream collaboration for us at H&M, uniting an iconic streetwear brand with one of the most authentic and genuine young music artists around.

“It’s about that 90s streetwear attitude updated for today, a style that Mabel has made her own. There are so many hits, from the famous bucket hat to the slim midi dress and autumn’s hero piece, the puffer jacket.”

The collection has been designed to showcase the perfect Kangol wardrobe for the self-made generation like Mabel, who H&M states are “fresh, authentic, and fun” and includes essential pieces, such as cropped rollneck sweaters in either cream or colour stripes, oversized logo T-shirt’s and a logo long-sleeve stretch midi-dress.

Singer Mabel co-designs collection with Kangol and H&M

Mabel’s co-created two designs including a streetwear take on the slip dress, complete with Kangol logos, and a Kangol-branded pair of joggers.

Hamish Morjaria, Kangol’s head of brand partnerships and licensing, added: "Kangol are excited to work with H&M and Mabel on this collaboration. The collection perfectly captures the essence of Kangol today, full of fresh updates on streetwear style. We look forward to seeing our global Kangol community wearing Kangol x H&M.”

There is also a full set of accessories, like the world-famous Kangol bucket hat, which became an essential part of the streetwear look that evolved from the 80s and 90s hip-hop culture, as well as beanies and a beanie pompom.

In addition, there is a boxy cross-body bag with a Kangol branded strap, a shopper, a bum-bag, and bag charms, as well as Kangol-branded socks and scrunchies to complete the look.

Mabel and her “crew” feature in the campaign, and the singer will reveal a new interactive video for her track Bad Behaviour on Instagram Stories, where six exclusive Kangol x H&M Instagram filters will allow “everyone be the self-made star,” added the brand.

The filters will be exclusively available on H&M’s Instagram channel from September 10.

Commenting on the collection, Mabel, added: “I am so excited about this collaboration with Kangol and H&M! Streetwear is in my blood and Kangol is such a legendary brand. It’s amazing to collaborate with Kangol and H&M, and to share my creativity and my style with a new generation.”

Kangol x H&M feat Mabel launches on September 17, with prices ranging from 4.99 pounds for a scrunchie to 39.99 for a hooded puffer jacket.

Images: courtesy of H&M