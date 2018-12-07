H&M opens more stores, but profits dwindle

2018 has been an eventful year for the H&M Group. While the conglomerate had a rough start with a profit drop of almost 60 percent in Q1, sales picked up gradually, and the year ended with a successful collaboration with Moschino. However, the group is streamlining its business, having announced last week the closure of its affordable casual Denim brand Cheap Monday.

Here is an interactive infographic showing the groups's performance in the past ten years, plus a closer look at its distribution channels for its various brands.

Source: Statista, H&M