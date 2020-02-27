H&M partners with D'Angelo Russell

H&M has partnered with basketball player D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell has curated his favorite menswear pieces from H&M's spring offerings to create the Spring Essentials Selected by D'Angelo Russell collection for his fans and H&M customers. The collection launches today on HM.com and all stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Spring Essentials Selected by D'Angelo Russell highlights athletic inspired pieces and versatile wardrobe must-haves in neutral tones of camel, black, and various shades of white. Key pieces include water resistant, rust-colored anoraks, slim fit joggers that are both casual and office friendly, modern and minimal utility shirts, and lightweight plaid topcoats. The selection totals 19 styles with price points ranging from 12 dollars and 99 cents to 69 dollars and 99 cents.

H&M launches Spring Essential Selected by D'Angelo Russell

"I'm honored to be able to share my personal style with fans and customers! Can't wait to see how people individually add their own take on 'Spring Essentials Selected By D'Angelo Russell!" said Russell in a statement.

To promote the collection, H&M shot an ad campaign and video featuring Russell in the streets of California. The camera follows him as he gives a glimpse into his daily life and interests, whether it be shooting winning hoops at the neighborhood basketball court, flipping through records at a vintage record shop, or arriving to a basketball stadium filled with screaming fans.

2019 turned out to be a good year for H&M. The company continued to grow globally with net sales increasing by 11 percent. Their turnaround plan after a sales dip in 2018 has contributed to continued positive sales development with more full-price sales, lower markdowns and increased market share.

photo: courtesy of H&M