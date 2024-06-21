H&M partners with Ev Bravado & Téla D'Amore for a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired collection

H&M has partnered with New York-based fashion designers Ev Bravado and Téla D'Amore for its latest collaborative collection that examines the legacy of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat and his impact on young Black creatives.

Listed as semi-finalists for the 2024 LVMH Prize and finalists for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Ev Bravado, and Téla D'Amore are best known for their expertly distressed and upcycled denim pieces. Through this collaboration with the Swedish fashion giant, the designers integrated Jean-Michel Basquiat's artworks into their signature styles using placement prints, embroidery, and patches, merging fashion, art, and culture.

Basquiat, regarded as one of the 20th century's most significant artists, inspired Bravado and D'Amore with his journey from street artist to renowned art icon. Both designers view his legacy as a constant reminder that there are no boundaries to their potential.

"For us, Basquiat has always been an influential and larger-than-life figure," said Ev Bravado and Téla D'Amore in a statement. "To be able to comb through his archives and select rarely referenced artworks is a blessing. The Basquiat estate has been super supportive of our unique vision. Providing this collection on a worldwide scale with H&M makes it ten times more special because it will be largely accessible."

"Ev and Téla have quickly become some of the most exciting voices in fashion, and we knew that they would honor Jean-Michel's vision while adding their own distinct style to his work," noted the Basquiat estate, run by Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, sisters of Jean-Michel Basquiat, in a statement. "A central tenet of his legacy is to empower and amplify young black creatives, and through H&M's global platform, we hope to inspire a new generation of artists to carry on his creative spirit."

The 30-piece collection blends Basquiat's iconic and rarely-seen artworks with Bravado and D'Amore's stained glass motifs and expressive designs. Highlights from the collection include a bomber jacket featuring Basquiat's "Ass Killer" (1984) and the designers' arched window embroidery, a black blazer adorned with Basquiat's jazz scribbles (Discography 1, 1984), and black leather trousers referencing "Untitled (Ideal)" (1988) and "Untitled (World Famous)" (1983). The collection includes tailoring, jackets, shirts, jeans, hoodies, t-shirts, a dress, skirts, and corset tops, along with accessories for men and women.

"Ev and Téla have translated Basquiat's iconic art through a contemporary lens, resulting in a collection that feels new, meaningful, and exciting," said Ana Hernandez, menswear designer at H&M, in a statement. "They also have a deep understanding and connection to Basquiat's life, values and art – and how it all resonates with today's cultural climate. This collection follows their maximalist, 'more is more' designs, but the artistic approach really ties into Basquiat and makes the collaboration a standout."

The collection is available on July 18 at hm.com and select stores.