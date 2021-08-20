H&M partners with the Marsha P. Johnson Institute

In its effort to continue supporting LGBT initiatives, H&M has partnered with the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. The retailer is working on providing shopping events to LGBTQ+ students from ages 14 to 24.

Recently they held a “Fresh and Fabulous for Fall” shopping spree at H&M flagship location on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Emmy nominated actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Marsha P. Johnson executive director and founder Elle Moxley both appeared at the event.

Approximately 20 students received hair, makeup, styling, and a photo shoot in addition to the shopping spree. Participants also attended a trailer screening of Moxley’s first feature film, BLACK Beauty, followed by a fireside chat with Rodriguez exploring Moxley’s experience as a leading activist and organizer in the Black and transgender communities.

In addition to the New York City event, MPJI and H&M USA are working with local LGBTQ+ organizations in the Los Angeles, Houston and Columbus, Ohio metropolitan areas to provide shopping sprees and identity-affirming resources for local LGBTQ+ students ages 14–24. As part of the partnership, H&M USA has donated to MPJI to support its mission of protecting and defending the human rights of Black transgender people.

“Feeling fresh and fabulous enables anyone to feel their full strength and power,” Moxley said in a statement. “These events enable participants to feel confident and to come into their own with a new look, style and perspective to start the school year off right. We are thankful to H&M for their partnership and commitment to putting dollars and resources into the hands that need it most.”

Coming off her historic Lead Actress Emmy nomination and the release of her first single “Something to Say” Rodriguez once again teamed up with H&M to show her support. “I always love partnering with H&M, whether to support the right to vote, or joining other LGBTQ+ community to be a part of a global Pride campaign. And now with MPJI, it was just an exciting moment to support an initiative and organization I love and know is doing such important work,” she said in a statement.

“H&M supports the LGBTQ+ community today, and every day. We’re proud to host this gender identity affirming event that will help students feel confident, powerful, included and whole,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, head of inclusion and diversity at H&M, in a statement.