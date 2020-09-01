H&M promotes U.S. voter registration with a new initiative

H&M has announced that it will offer all of its 17,000 U.S. employees paid time off on November 3 to allow them to cast their votes on election day. "H&M USA is committed to raising awareness around civic participation and voter rights," the company stated in a press release.

The company's commitment to raising voter awareness does not stop at the internal level. H&M is using its 562 stores nationwide to encourage customers and staff to register to vote. In partnership with public awareness campaign I Am A Voter, H&M is posting signs in all of its stores to tell visitors to text HMVOTES to 26797 to register or check their registration status.

On its website, H&M has created a separate landing page to support the ACLU's efforts in ensuring everyone understands their rights as a voter and has access to vote by mail in their respective state.

"As a member of the Civic Alliance, we recognize the importance of businesses working together to build a future where everyone participates in shaping our country, and we are excited to offer our H&M customers and staff an easy way to register to vote, learn more about their rights as voters and to provide our teams with the necessary paid time off to cast their ballots," H&M USA president Stefan Vos commented.