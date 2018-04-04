H&M’s new label /Nyden debuts pre-launch drop

London - /Nyden, the ninth brand from Swedish fashion company Hennes & Mauritz, has unveiled its first pre-launch apparel drop.

The millennial-focused brand, which is under the creative direction of the former head of H&M’s innovation lab Oscar Olsson, has launched a series of black and white t-shirts ahead of its debut, online at its new website.

Entitled ‘Prelaunch v o,1 tee, the cotton t-shirts feature prints and logos and retail for 60 euros (52 pounds). One black t-shirt for men, featuring the brand’s name has already sold out. The prelaunch is set to be followed by another 3 prelaunch drops, which will be released throughout the year.

/Nyden stresses on its new website that it is ‘not a traditional fashion brand.’ Rather than working with a fixed in-house team of designers, /Nyden works with a group of selected designers, or “tribe leaders”, who will co-create the apparel.

In addition, the brand will not be launching collections according to seasons. Rather it aims to drop new apparel and host events whenever relevant. “Power shifting to the people is the next wave of fashion. /Nyden wants to empower that wave,” said Olsson on the brand.

Photo: /Nyden, website