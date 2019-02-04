H&M stepping away from the catwalk

Swedish fashion chain H&M is dispensing with the traditional catwalk to show its biannual H&M Studio collection during Paris Fashion Week in favour of what it is calling an “immersive theatre format”.

The launch of the spring/summer 2019 collection will combine fashion and immersive theatre, where key influencers and members of the global press will join the fashion retailer on a three-day trip to the desert of Sedona in Arizona in March.

In a statement, H&M stated that it will put on “a series immersive events” to unveil the spring/summer 2019 collection in an “exciting new context” that will “recast guests as participants”.

Developed in collaboration with creative agency Sunshine and the creative and production agency Prodject, the concept will be an original narrative by Connie Harrison, the London-based creative consultant and director, who specialises in the creation of immersive experiences, who has said that she wants the guests to “feel like they've stepped into another world where they don't know what's real and what's fiction” and “leave changed somehow” as the spring/summer 2019 collection is brought to life.

H&M head of creative marketing and communication, Kattis Bahrke, said in a statement: “H&M has always been an innovation-led company and we are proud to launch the H&M Studio SS19 collection, with this new format.

“We hope that our guests will have a unique experience, partaking in the immersive theatre set-up and narrative we have devised, and that our customers will in turn be able to see the new collection, which combines practical utility pieces with glamorous after-dark options, in a context of wanderlust.”

Keith Baptista, Prodject co-founder and managing director added: “Many fashion brands are moving towards creating fashion shows that are more experiential, but this is the first time a brand has fully embraced theatre and invited guests to come along with them.

“We have devised a fictional narrative with multiple layers, so that participants can engage with the story on either a basic or much deeper level. Above all, we want to celebrate the spirituality, beauty and sense of exploration connected with Sedona, Arizona with an event that is truly unique.”

The H&M Studio immersive theatre event will take place on March 11, with the collection inspired by the “glam explorer” and the idea of effortless glamour hitting selecting stores worldwide and online from March 21.

Images: courtesy of H&M