H&M Studio to launch SS17 collection in store immediately after Paris Fashion Week show

London - Even though Swedish fashion giant H&M launches new items in store every week, the retailer has decided to jump onboard the 'See-Now, Buy-Now' bandwagon with its Studio collection. Instead of showing its Fall/Winter 2017 collection on March 1, H&M is set to show its Spring/Summer 2017 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

This way, the brand will be able to align its collection drop with the seasonal calender. Following the show, the Spring/Summer 2017 Studio collection will launched immediately on H&M's global website. On Mach 2, the collection will launch in selected stores around the world.

"Making the collection available for purchase immediately after the fashion show is something we’re really looking forward to offering our customers," commented creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson. "We hope they will enjoy this collection as much as we do and find inspiration on how to mix the pieces to express their own personal style."

In addition to hosting its debut See Now, Buy Now show H&M will also present its women's wear Studio collection alongside of its men's wear Studio collection and live-stream the entire event online on its website. H&M has released a small preview of the collection looks, which blend together with worlds of athleisure and romanticism. "The [ladies] collection is a mix of feminine and masculine, with ruffles and romantic whites, as well as athletic and functional pieces with drawstrings and crinkled nylon," explained Ann-Sofie Johansson.

"We wanted to explore contradictions when creating the collection. The contradictions between the formal and the sporty, and the timeless and the contemporary. We’ve deconstructed classic items like the trench coat, the blazer and the bomber jacket, and re-worked them in less ordinary shapes and materials," added H&M’s head of menswear design Andreas Löwenstam.

Photo: H&M Studio SS17, website preview