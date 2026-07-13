H&M taps Nick Knight to rethink the runway show for its London Fashion Week comeback

H&M has announced its return to London Fashion Week in September, promising to “shake things up” with a new partnership with renowned photographer Nick Knight and ShowStudio. The brand wants to rethink the fashion show experience.

“Our 2025 London Fashion Week event was a defining moment for the brand, so we are excited to be returning to the schedule to shake things up again. Nick Knight is a true pioneer: a legend when it comes to the democratisation of fashion. Together, we are united in our prioritisation of self-expression, human connection and creative innovation. It’s a joy to be working together," Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M, said in a statement.

Considered a groundbreaking artist by critics, Knight has partnered with multiple designers during his career, including Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano, and Alexander McQueen, and created advertising campaigns for Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Lancôme, Swarovski, and Yves Saint Laurent, among others. He also notably directed Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” music video in 2013 and is a longtime collaborator of Björk. In 2016, Knight was chosen to photograph then-Prince Charles with Queen Elizabeth II to mark the end of the monarch's 90th birthday year.

“I believe that for fashion to be relevant, it needs to constantly change and push creative boundaries, and I’m excited that H&M share that vision. Together, we will be exploring fresh ways of showing and democratising fashion, and asking questions of what a runway show can be,” Knight said.

H&M presented its winter/fall 2025 collection in London last September at 180 The Strand, betting on the mix of music, style, and celebrity star power. The show, directed by Kennedy with creative consultancy by Katie Grand, featured a live performance by Lola Young, with Romeo Beckham, Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Amelia Gray, Iris Law and Lila Moss walking the runway.

The next edition of London Fashion Week will run from September 17 to 21.