H&M to collaborate with Moschino

Swedish fashion giant H&M has confirmed that its latest designer collaboration will be with Italian fashion brand Moschino. The news was revealed at Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott’s 11th annual party held at Coachella music festival and came via an Instagram live chat between model Gigi Hadid and the designer.

The Moschino [tv] H&M collection doesn’t hit stores until November, however, both Scott and Hadid were wearing pieces from the upcoming collaboration, which featured printed goal chains on a tracksuit top and another featuring CDs, showing the label’s playfulness and humour.

“I am so excited about Moschino [tv] H&M," said Scott. "My life’s work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I’ll be able to reach more of my fans than I’ve ever had the ability to do.”

Scott has designed new Moschino collections for both women and men, as well as a full range of accessories and “some extra surprises too,” stated the press release from H&M.

Other hints at what to expect includes the designer revealing to Vogue that there is a “sportswear-with-evening kind of feeling” with pieces including a silver sequinned parka dress, denim pieces, and puffers and jackers that have been reconfigured into cropped things or double-long things.

H&M announces Moschino as next designer collaboration

In an interview with the retailer, Scott added: “For over a decade, I collaborated with Adidas to make pieces that were affordable and accessible all over the world. I carried those sensibilities to Moschino, with items like phone cases or small leather goods that are more affordable. But I want to reach an even more international audience at a reasonable price.

“With H&M, Moschino can be all over the world. It’s a thrill for me. And not only for me, but also for fans of the brand. I’m so conscious of the fans. They are so passionate. They are so creative and brilliant. I just want to meet their enthusiasm. That’s what this is about.”

H&M creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, commented: “Moschino [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour. Jeremy Scott is amazing – he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world.”

The Moschino [tv] H&M range will be available online and in select H&M stores worldwide from November 8, with prices reportedly expected to range from 25 to 300 pounds.

With new designer collaborations coming each year, from Karl Lagerfeld to Versace and last year’s very successful Erdem collection, the Moschino line could probably be one of the most highly anticipated in recent years.

Images: courtesy of H&M