H&M to create 'twins' of models with AI: "The possibilities are almost endless"

H&M joins the growing list of fashion companies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in their online communications. The retailer will create digital "twins" of real models. These AI reproductions will be used in social media posts and marketing campaigns, provided the models give their consent. Thirty models, including Mathilda Gvarliani (known from the March 2024 cover of Vogue Netherlands' "New York" issue) have already given their permission. "She's just like me, but without the jet lag," Gvarliani commented on the photo of her AI twin for H&M. Alongside enthusiasm, the decision has also been met with criticism.

Jörgen Andersson, Chief Creative Officer of H&M, shared a post on LinkedIn about the decision to use AI to replicate models: "Creativity and radical curiosity have always defined who we are at H&M. Now we are exploring new territory – generative AI – and discovering how technology can unlock new ways to showcase our design in innovative ways, while staying true to our human-centric approach. The possibilities are almost endless. We can explore and enhance creativity, which benefits us and the entire industry."

But where change occurs, criticism often follows. Strong criticism has come from influencer Morgan Riddle, among others. Via Instagram, she expressed her concern about the potential impact on jobs within the fashion industry and the rights of the models involved.

FashionUnited contacted H&M for more information about the use of AI technology. The retailer stated: "We believe that by collaborating with other creatives within the industry, such as agencies and the models themselves, we are doing this responsibly."

In an interview with Business of Fashion, H&M emphasized that the models retain control over the use of their digital replicas. They will also be financially compensated in the same way as for their photographs. Furthermore, the first images of the AI models will be shared on social media with watermarks, so that it is clear to the consumer that they are AI-generated images.

The Swedish retail giant H&M is not the first retailer to utilize AI models. Levi Strauss & Co. launched a campaign with AI-generated models in 2023 in collaboration with Amsterdam-based startup Lalaland. Fashion chain Mango launched its first campaign featuring an AI model in July 2024.