H&M unveils collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC

Fashion giant H&M has unveiled a new collaboration with New York-based luxury essentials label, Wardrobe.NYC, founded by editor and stylist Christine Centenera and designer Josh Goot, which focuses on timeless capsule wardrobes with interchangeable pieces.

In a statement, H&M describes Wardrobe.NYC as “masters of the modern wardrobe,” and the collaboration centres around how a series of highly versatile layers can serve as the foundation of a wardrobe “in which everything goes with everything else”.

Wardrobe.NYC co-founder Josh Goot and Christine Centenera Credits: H&M

Commenting on the collaboration, Goot said in a statement: “We wanted to create a capsule for H&M that was true to the wardrobe concept: A timeless and honest statement that was both essential and of the moment.

“This approach comes from our personal philosophy of dress, this approach has always been a vital part of Wardrobe.NYC, and you can feel it in the H&M collaboration.”

Wardrobe.NYC x H&M collection Credits: H&M

The Wardrobe.NYC x H&M collection, launching in select stores and online on August 6, draws on the New York-based label’s vision of a “tight edit of archetypal urban style,” with wool coats, blazers, and tailored skirts, set against washed denim, padded bombers, hoodies, and fluid drawstring pants.

Centenera added: “What we wanted, above all, was for all these pieces to become staples. You're building the base of a wardrobe and mixing it back in, with things you already own and with pieces from the collection itself.

"That versatility was always the goal.”

Wardrobe.NYC x H&M collection Credits: H&M

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor and head of design womenswear at H&M, said: “The way every shape is so well considered, you can really feel how it will be to wear one of these garments just by looking at it.

"These are pieces that will be in your wardrobe for a long time."