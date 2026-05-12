H&M unveils football-inspired collection with Lotto

Swedish fashion giant H&M has unveiled a collaboration with Lotto, drawing inspiration from the heritage Italian sportswear brand’s archives and the world of football.

The Lotto H&M menswear collection launches on May 21 and takes its inspiration from football culture and community, while reinterpreting Lotto’s heritage through a “graphic and bold” contemporary lens.

Lotto H&M collection Credits: H&M

The collection merges sportswear with fashion by bringing the characters of football, from the players to the manager, the referee, the team and their fans to life within the pieces, which includes brightly coloured jersey sets, polos, shorts and high socks with graphic stripes and Lotto’s signature double diamond jacquard.

Other looks include oversized faux-leather shorts and a tailored blazer, alongside logo caps, scarves, and sneakers.

“Everything is designed to mix game-ready with off-duty swag and heritage athleisure for the now,” explains H&M in the press release.

Lotto H&M collection Credits: H&M

Andreas Löwenstam, design lead menswear at H&M, said in a statement: "Working with Lotto's archives felt like opening a very specific chapter of sports culture, one with true nostalgia and credibility.

“We wanted to honour that while making something that belongs entirely to this moment, drawing on both brands' heritage of creating fashionable sportswear.”

Lotto H&M collection Credits: H&M

Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer of fashion and sports at WHP Global, owner of the Lotto brand, added: "Lotto has always lived at the intersection of performance and culture. This collaboration with H&M offers a unique platform to express our heritage through a modern lens, bringing together sport and style in a way that feels both authentic and globally relevant.

“Together, we've created a collection that reflects a shared point of view and is designed to resonate with today's consumer, where sport-inspired style continues to shape culture worldwide.”

The Lotto H&M collaboration will be available in select H&M stores and on the retailer’s website from May 21.