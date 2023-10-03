H&M unveils Rabanne as its latest designer collaboration

Swedish fashion brand H&M has confirmed that its next designer collaboration is with Puig-owned Spanish luxury label Paco Rabanne, which rebranded as Rabanne earlier this summer.

The collaboration was announced during Paris Fashion Week with an event at the legendary Silencio nightclub, attended by celebrities, including American singer and actress Cher, actor Jared Leto, and actress Elle Fanning, who all wore key looks from the upcoming collection.

The Rabanne x H&M collection, described by the high-street retailer as “high energy,” will launch in selected stores and online at hm.com on November 9 and will include womenswear, menswear, shoes, and accessories, as well as a H&M Home décor capsule collection designed to “complement the fashion”.

Rabanne x H&M launch event - Ann-Sofie Johansson and Elle Fanning Credits: H&M by Dave Benett

Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design womenswear and creative advisor at H&M, said in a statement: “Rabanne’s metallic dresses are instantly recognisable pieces of fashion history. We’re thrilled to bring a dazzling array of Rabanne designs to our customers with this sensational collaboration.”

Rabanne x H&M to launch in November

Rabanne is the eponymous label of legendary designer Paco Rabanne, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 88 in Portsall, France. He began his career making jewellery for fashion houses, including the likes of Dior and Balenciaga, before founding his own namesake brand in 1966 and becoming known for his metallic futuristic dresses.

In 2011, luxury group Puig revived the dormant brand after acquiring the label at the end of the 1990s, bringing back its ready-to-wear line and relaunching its accessories collection. The label has been led by creative director Julien Dossena since 2013, who is behind the brand’s refreshed visual identity to Rabanne, including a new logo to reinvigorate the label ahead of its 60th anniversary.

Rabanne x H&M launch event - Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki Credits: H&M by Dave Benett

Commenting on the upcoming Rabanne x H&M collection, Julien Dossena, creative director of Rabanne, added: “As a designer, I’ve always been interested in exploring hedonism and empowerment. I was very enthusiastic to work with H&M on a collection that will introduce Rabanne’s avant-garde energy to a wider audience in a democratic way.”

For spring/summer 2023, H&M teamed up with French luxury fashion house Mugler. The high-street brand has previously collaborated with the likes of Versace, Moschino, Balmain, and Giambattista Valli as part of its strategy to make high-fashion more accessible.

Rabanne x H&M launch event - Ann-Sofie Johansson and Julien Dossena Credits: H&M by Dave Benett