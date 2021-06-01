H&M unveils summer collaboration with Brock Collection

H&M has unveiled its latest designer collaboration with LA-based womenswear brand, Brock Collection, founded by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock.

The collection features signature Brock Collection pieces, including a “softly romantic yet city-ready” range of dresses, blouses, tops, denim jeans and denim shorts, plus shoes, jewellery, handbags and sunglasses.

Described by H&M as a “romantic yet sophisticated” womenswear collection with a focus on “approachable opulence mixed with streetwise ease,” key features include country florals, tie-up shoulder straps and corset-like details.

The range of dresses, separates, denim and accessories are also made from more sustainable materials, added the retailer, with materials such as organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel Lyocell being used.

Image: courtesy of H&M

Maria Östblom, head of design at H&M, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Brock Collection, who are well-known for their luxe craftsmanship, impeccable fits and structures, and have quite the celebrity following. But there’s also beauty in the fact that their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear — I believe that’s the key to their success.

“We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many. By adding more sustainable materials, it creates for a collaboration I hope our customers around the world will fall in love with.”

Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, designers and co-founders of Brock Collection, added: “Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience. Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless.”

Brock Collection x H&M collection is available in selected H&M stores worldwide as well as online on hm.com from June 1.